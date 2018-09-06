Seen On The Scene: FOX Screens “Rel” in Chicago and Atlanta; Lil Rel Howery, Jordan L. Jones Attend

In Chicago, iHeart Media personality Tone Kapone moderated the post-screening Q&A with Rel, where he shared his love for the city, his determination to succeed in the comedy world and how he will continue to offer Chicago natives opportunities in entertainment.

In Atlanta, Dish Nation/Rickey Smiley Morning Show co-host Headkrack hosted the screening and facilitated the Q&A with Jordan, who talked about his journey from production assistant last year to now co-starring on a major sitcom. He credited his actress mom and a strong faith in God for his success.

Audiences in both cities laughed nonstop throughout the episode and shared their excitement on social media.