Grilled On The Hill: Kamala Harris Lights Fire To Stuttering SCOTUS Hopeful Brett Kavanaugh [Video]

Kamala Harris Grills Brett Kavanaugh At SCOTUS Confirmation Hearing

Senator Kamala Harris did not come to play. During yesterday’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing the Senator from Oakland put nominee Brett Kavanaugh into a meat grinder and made a gourmet hamburger slathered with plenty of mayo.

When questioning Kavanaugh about his previous conversations with Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, or anyone from his firm, Kasowitz Benson Torres, regarding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion and corruption in the 2016 Presidential election, the judge began stuttering worse than Foghorn Leghorn at a DUI roadblock.

Ice. Cold. We STAN.