Young Thug Charged With 8 Felonies In Connection To 2017 Drug Arrest

New Details On Young Thug’s Drug Case Released

Things are not looking great for Young Thug right now.

After his arrest in Georgia last September, the 27-year-old rapper has been charged with a whopping 8 felonies. As TMZ previously reported, he’d been booked for drugs and tinted windows at the time.

In an updated report, the site states “Young Thug has been charged with possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone and weed. He’s also charged with possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam, codeine (2 counts) and a firearm.”

He also caught a felony gun charge last month following his Slime Language album release party. Stay tuned for more details.