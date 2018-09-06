Braxton Family Values Exclusive: The Girls Try Goat Yoga – And Things Get Weird

“Braxton Family Values Airs Thursday Night On WeTV

Traci Braxton enlists the girls for a little workout featuring goats on the latest episode of “Braxton Family Values.”

Traci, Phaedra, Natalie, Lunell, and Niki try goat yoga and things go left – fast!

One randy goat tries his luck by jumping off Natalie’s back and right into Nikki’s grill. And another goat takes a shine to Traci and sticks his hoof where the sun don’t shine.

Check out the clip above.