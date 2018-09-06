R.I.P. Burt Reynolds Dead At Age 82

Burt Reynolds Dead At 82

Burt Reynolds has gone home to glory at the age of 82.

According to TMZ, Reynolds suffered a major heart attack earlier this morning. He was transferred to a Florida hospital but did make a recovery.

He was surrounded by his family when he passed.

Heart problems were a major part of Reynolds life for almost a decade following heart surgery in 2010.

Many people will remember Burt Reynolds for his roles in “Deliverance”, “Smokey And The Bandit”, or “Cannonball Run”. Others will only have his role in “Boogie Nights” burned into their memory.

Rest in peace, Burt Reynolds.