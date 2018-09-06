Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Yvonne Orji And More At “29 Rooms: Expand Your Reality” Event

Yara Shahidi Reunites With Trevor Jackson And Luka Sabbat For Refinery 29 “29 Rooms” Event

29Rooms collaborators Yara Shahidi, Nicole Richie, Kali Uchis, Carlota Guerrero, Rupi Kaur, Cocovan, and others joined Refinery29 co-founders Philippe von Borries, Justin Stefano, Christene Barberich, and Piera Gelardi, along with a group of global artists and visionaries across various mediums for the opening night of “29Rooms: Expand Your Reality,” the fourth annual immersive cultural festival presented by Refinery29. The opening night event took place Wednesday, September 5 at 588 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY.

The evening launched the digital media and entertainment company’s interactive dream world of culture and creativity. As the inaugural stop of the latest tour, the New York event raised the curtain on the new theme, “Expand Your Reality,” which aims to unlock imagination, provoke thought, and dare people to dream bigger.

A gang of our faves including Yara’s “Grown-Ish” costars Trevor Jackson and Luka Sabbat were there… as well as Zazie Beetz, Danai Gurira, Logan Browning, Ajiona Alexus, Dascha Polanco, Tess Holladay and more!

Guests can explore each of the 29 individually curated rooms that are packed with magic and brimming with inspiration. The experience is open to the public September 6-9 and September 13-16, from 11am-10pm.

Please visit http://www.29rooms.com/ for more information.