D.L. Hughley Heads To Netflix With New Comedy Special Trailer [Video]

The Actor Brings His No-Filter Humor To The Stage

D.L. Hughley is hitting the comedy stage once again with a new special headed for Netflix.

His stand-up special D.L. Hughley: Contrarian will have the comedian taking on some of today’s most pressing topics. The 55-year-old actor and political commentator has never been shy on speaking his mind, so fans can expect commentary on topics such as racism in America, the #MeToo movement and new technology.

The special will be available in all Netflix territories on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. Until then, you can check out the trailer for the show below.