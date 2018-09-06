Hella Excited: ‘Insecure’ Has Officially Been Renewed For A Fourth Season

Insecure Isn’t Going Anywhere Any Time Soon

Insecure fans: get excited!

Issa Rae and the whole squad will officially be returning for a fourth season.

That’s right, midway through the show’s third season, HBO announced it was renewing the hit comedy for at least one more year.

The series’ co-creator and star shared the good news via Twitter with all of the fans who made it happen.

#InsecureHBO has been renewed for Season 4! Thank you to everyone who has been watching and supporting! pic.twitter.com/7TPGhvo6KN — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 6, 2018

Here’s what fans had to say about the show’s renewal….

The major consensus is that fans want MORE! Longer episodes, more episodes….just more Insecure by any means necessary.

Can we please get hour long episodes for the 4th season ? pic.twitter.com/SsotMAmCgz — Johnny Boy 🧚🏽‍♂️✨ (@JohnTheFame) September 6, 2018

Yas! Can I request like 7 more minutes each episode or is that pushing it 😩 cause I can settle for 5 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Charli (@charli_mariee) September 6, 2018

Okay, so can we get longer episodes now pic.twitter.com/wjNQsZdXeW — Jalece 🥑 (@leceyyy) September 6, 2018

Of course, fans weren’t the only ones happy from the good news. Cast members were more than ready to share their excitement on Instagram.

Smiles all around.

Season 3 is still in full swing, so fans can most likely expect to see the fourth season sometime in 2019.

Insecure is nominated for two Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and Best Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series.

Congrats to the whole Insecure fam on another season!