Hella Excited: ‘Insecure’ Has Officially Been Renewed For A Fourth Season
Insecure Isn’t Going Anywhere Any Time Soon
Insecure fans: get excited!
Issa Rae and the whole squad will officially be returning for a fourth season.
That’s right, midway through the show’s third season, HBO announced it was renewing the hit comedy for at least one more year.
The series’ co-creator and star shared the good news via Twitter with all of the fans who made it happen.
Here’s what fans had to say about the show’s renewal….
The major consensus is that fans want MORE! Longer episodes, more episodes….just more Insecure by any means necessary.
Of course, fans weren’t the only ones happy from the good news. Cast members were more than ready to share their excitement on Instagram.
Smiles all around.
Season 3 is still in full swing, so fans can most likely expect to see the fourth season sometime in 2019.
Insecure is nominated for two Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and Best Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series.
Congrats to the whole Insecure fam on another season!