Ageless In Love: InstaQueen Bey FINALLY Dropped Her 37th B’Day Pics & Dazzled Twitter

The president of the United States and her first husband. pic.twitter.com/BT4hduOlAK — BEYONCE KNOWLES (@IconicBeyPics) September 6, 2018

Queen Bey’s B’Day Photo Drop Shatters Twitter

At this point, you should know we love a QUEEN, especially Her Royal Snatchess Of Wigs Beyoncé who recently celebrated her 37th B’Day in spectacular fashion based on the dazzling flurry of queenly photos that finally dropped and shut down Al Gore’s internet.

This photo single handedly ended dozens of careers. @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/5MQp8pPkwM — Wesley Williams (@wesjwill) September 6, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Bey’s B’Day photo drop on the flip.