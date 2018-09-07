Nas Blasts Baby Mama Kelis For Keeping Their Son From Him And Being A Ball Of Drama Since Their Divorce

Nas Blasts Ex-Wife Kelis Over Custody Of Their Son

It looks like the nasty custody battle between Nas and Kelis is still raging forward.

Despite the fact that the rapper and the singer/chef have been divorced for nearly a decade, the couple can’t quite seem to come to an amicable agreement on the custody and visitation schedule for their 9-year-old son Knight.

If you’ll recall, the two were back in court late last year over establishing a solid schedule for Nas to see Knight. A few short weeks later, they were facing off again over adjustment of the rapper’s child support payment amounts.

Later, Kelis stepped forward with her account of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse at the hands of her ex-husband Nas, including the manipulative move to foreclose on the home she lived in while she was pregnant with their child.

Well, Nas is now fed up with the rumors, allegations, and court dates. The rapper claims that all of Kelis’ moves are manipulative and money-motivated, and he won’t stand for any of it a moment longer.

In a LENGTHY series of Instagram posts, he read his ex to rights over keeping his son from him, being jealous of his daughter, being bitter that their relationship never worked, falsifying abuse claims, bleeding him dry of funds so she could pursue her culinary dreams…the works. It’s all super messy, so buckle up.

PART 1. The Price i Pay To See My Son. And apologies in advance for the typos as I am speaking from the heart as a man who has had enough. Today i got a call from essence about my ex wife doing another sad fictitious story. Nothing surprises me anymore, including this. This is what your life has come to sis? Exploiting some people’s Real struggle and pain…just to get at me….to get attention ? Fame? Another fight against men? We are a human family and we should be better examples for our son. Why is there even a issue for me to have time with my son. A son needs his father. So many absentee fathers out here and here i am being attacked by your accusations simply because i got us in court to help fix this the custody matter? Why did i have to take you to court to see our son? Why when i win the joint custody ( which is a win for both of us and our son, it helps us with both our schedules) why do you feel thats an attack on you? Is it control ? Why do you need to have control over my life? because we’re not together? Then why? Is this being rewarded and praised by people who are being taken advantage of by you and your lies? To all separated couples out there who are cordial and co parent nicely GOOD FOR YOU. I wish that was me. I’m the most chill cool parent there is. Who has time to argue ? About what? It’s about our little guy. You haven’t had to deal with what I’ve been dealing with. Trust me. I’m a mild mannered god fearing very fair human being who tries his hardest to please everyone. It’s my nature.

I’ve seen this too many times before And there was times i thought Kelis my ex wife was not this type. This is the type of antics that deceive people and people mistakenly call it strong. Seems I always had more belief in you than you do for yourself. I instilled strength in my daughter who you were already so jealous of and treated poorly. Being jealous & verbally abusive to a Little girl.

This just scratches the surface of what all Nasir Jones has to say. We're just waiting to see what Kelis will have to say about all of this.

