Terry Crews Finally Settles With Crotch-Grabbing WME Agent Adam Venit

Terry Crews Settles Case Against Adam Venit

It looks like Terry Crews has finally secured some level of justice in the groping incident he faced years ago at the hands of high-powered Hollywood agent, Adam Venit.

According to Page Six, a settlement was reached in Crews’ civil lawsuit against Venit at WME, the company he works for. Prosecutors in the case declined to file criminal charges in the Jan. 30th filing.

The details of the settlement are as-yet-undisclosed. However, with the amount agreed upon by both parties, the official lawsuit will be dismissed…so we’re guessing Crews got a pretty penny.

Maybe this will teach some of these execs out here to keep their hands to themselves…whether with men OR women. And hopefully, industry intimidators will leave Crews and his fam alone.

