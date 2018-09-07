Seven Days Of Fail: BOSSIP Presents The 10 Biggest Losers Of The Week Vol. 4
Welp, we’re a smooth month into this whole losers of the week situation and it appears like you all like it enough for it to keep going. Good, because we really have to talk about this week. We had some mega losers in all facets of life, from sports to reality TV to politics to straight up embarrassments.
This has been a wild week and everyone can get it. As always, all we can do is try to do better next week and hope we don’t end up on that BOSSIP Fail Screen.
Peep the losers of the week and see you all next Friday.
10. Lily – Black Ink Crew’s newest bad girl is full of drama, but she had everyone’s support when she was dollywhopping Charmaine. Dropping N-bombs, though? No ma’am. Hold this dragging.
9. This guy -…what?…
8. Teairra Mari – Her whole situation with Akbar is tragic. Mans got a whole crew of side chick sister wives who are happy to play their roles and made she’s not joining in. WTF.
7. A1 – Imagine your lady announcing she’s pregnant and nobody believes it’s yours and now you have to hop on a table like a spider monkey to attack Safaree. It’s all bad.
6. Kevin Garnett – He’s suing his accountant for stealing SEVENTY SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS. Fam, how does that even happen?
5. America – He’s still President, right? Okay.
4. Eminem – Mans dropped a whole album of angry bars only to get dragged by everyone from Joe Budden to Machine Gun Kelly who is *checks notes* still alive apparently. This is not the way things should be going for one of rap’s greats.
3. The NFL – Boyyyyyy you done f***ed up now. Kaep and Nike are teaming up to clown that a$$ and they only have themselves to blame. This is humiliating as hell.
2. Kanye West – Have some self-respect, man. Yeezy is out here practically begging Drake not to respond to him, and he’s really just embarrassing himself even more.
1. Jasper Williams – How do you mess up the Queen Of Soul’s eulogy? Do you know how trash you have to be to do such a thing? He went up there and talked about black on black crime and single mothers, sounding more like Trump than any respectable black person.