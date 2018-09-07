Seven Days Of Fail: BOSSIP Presents The 10 Biggest Losers Of The Week Vol. 4

Losers Of The Week Vol. 4

Welp, we’re a smooth month into this whole losers of the week situation and it appears like you all like it enough for it to keep going. Good, because we really have to talk about this week. We had some mega losers in all facets of life, from sports to reality TV to politics to straight up embarrassments.

This has been a wild week and everyone can get it. As always, all we can do is try to do better next week and hope we don’t end up on that BOSSIP Fail Screen.

Peep the losers of the week and see you all next Friday.