Married To Medicine: Mariah & Heavenly Blast Each Other AGAIN—But Guess Who Allegedly Threw A Chair

Mariah Huq And Heavenly Kimes Beef Live On-Air

Two stars of “Married To Medicine” just couldn’t hide their contention during a recent radio interview.

Mariah Huq and Dr. Heavenly Kimes were seen on the season premiere of the Bravo show trying to end their beef after Heavenly drew on a poster of Mariah at the M2M reunion.

After Heavenly presented an “olive branch” to Mariah in the form of a new poster, Mariah accused Heavenly of sneakily shading her with the photo and things ESCALATED into a heated exchange. According to Mariah Heavenly’s hubby “Daddy” has been cheating on her and according to Heavenly, Mariah let it slip to the ladies that her husband Aydin has “small stuff.”

Messy, messy, messy.

Despite that, the ladies decided to do an interview with Hollywood Unlocked together (why?!) and things went left again. While chatting with Jason Lee, Mariah and Heavenly once again feuded and Mariah let it slip that Heavenly threw a chair at her. According to Heavenly, however, it was retaliation for Mariah breaking a glass during a fight, which Mariah says was an “accident.”

Heavenly: “I think she thinks she hit my hot button, what happened was she accused my husband of cheating…” Mariah: “We ain’t got to go there…” Heavenly: “It hurt him moreso than it did me. If you watch the show I’m playing with it…” Mariah: “Heavenly you threw a chair! Ooh I wasn’t supposed to say that…” Heavenly: “I didn’t throw a chair, you broke a glass! That wasn’t why I threw a chair, you broke a glass.” Mariah: “By accident.” Heavenly: “Yeah, right, during an argument.”

According to Mariah, she’s never lied on anyone—even though she apologized to Heavenly’s hubby.

Mariah: “I’ve never lied on anybody’s family.” Heavenly: “That’s a lie right there!” Mariah: “I was wrong, I apologized to her husband.” Heavenly: “This woman lies with conviction of lying…everybody knows it!” Mariah: “I don’t have any reason to lie on the people I helped to boost.” […] “I never lied on you.” Heavenly: “You mix lies with the truth, that’s what wicked people do.”

Woo chile, the hatefulness. It’s pretty clear that these two will never see eye to eye, do you think it’s time for them to stop trying to be friends?

