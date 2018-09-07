Sis Was Written: Nas’ Blasé Dissertation Addressing Kelis As “Sis” Has Ethered Twitter

Twitter Reacts To Nas Referring To Kelis As “Sis”

Nas and Kelis have been over for nearly a decade, and it’s RARE for outsiders to get anything out of Nas about their tumultuous custody battle. BUT last night, Nas let go and let Kelis have it .

In a statement drizzled in apathy, with some allegedly sassy undertones, Nas kept referring to his ex-wife as “Sis”. The statement seemed to be triggered by Kelis doing another interview addressing the alleged abuse between them.

Today i got a call from essence about my ex wife doing another sad fictitious story. Nothing surprises me anymore, including this. This is what your life has come to sis?

The internet can’t seem to get over the “sis” parts.

Sis Was Written. — . (@DDotOmen) September 7, 2018

Some folks say “Sis” is just an equivalent to “Bro” and it’s how Nas is letting folks know he’s being serious. Others think is passive aggression. Where do you stand?

Nonetheless, “Sis” has given us some hilarious jokes…

Every time Nas says “sis” in his dissertation to Kelis… Woooooo Chillllll the Child Support…. pic.twitter.com/pbIPAT1qVi — Mansa Mona💎 (@shewhoisgreat) September 7, 2018

