Sad: Gloria Govan Loses Custody Of Twin Boys Temporarily To Matt Barnes

Gloria Govan Loses Custody Of Her Kids After Alleged Fight With Matt Barnes

Previously, we reported that Matt Barnes had asked a judge for a restraining order after Gloria Govan allegedly attacked him at the school where their sons attend, in a rage over who the boys were leaving with. Now we’ve learned that the order was granted, and per the judge, Gloria loses temporary custody of her kids.

TMZ reports that Govan must stay at least 100 yards away from the kids. She can see the kids once per week for 4 hours but a professional monitor has to be present — and Gloria must foot the bill for the monitor. During those visits, Gloria is not permitted to leave the county and must only bein Matt’s vicinity when picking their twin boys up and dropping tehm off.

Yikes. Matt’s attorney, Samantha Spector, told TMZ Sports, “Today wasn’t about Matt or Gloria. It was about the children and their safety. This was a good day for those kids, and that’s all that matters.”

Gloria will have her day in court soon to fight the custody arrangement. They are scheduled for another hearing in September.

Meanwhile, Matt is reacting to his recent family drama on IG.

Get it together guys, for the kids!