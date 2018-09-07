Kanye West Kurates The Pornhub Awards, Put Porn-formers In Yeezy Gear & Performs With Teyana Taylor [Video]

Kanye West Creative Directs The Pornhub Awards

Kanye West is already living every young, creative man’s dream; now he can add Creative Director of Pornhub Awards to his lengthy resume.

The Inaugural Award show took place on Thursday in Los Angeles, and almost every aspect of the show was touched by ‘Ye. His creative house, DONDA, partnered with Willo Perron and managed the show’s stage design and production. But it was the fact that the pornstars/presenters were all decked in Yeezy gear that had everyone talking.

‘Ye also hit the stage at the sexy show to perform with Teyana Taylor.

He premiered his new “I Love It” single and music video with Lil Pump, too. What are your thoughts on Pornhub X KW?

Hit the flip to see pieces from Yeezy’s new Pornhub Collection.