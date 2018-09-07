Cakes In The Wind: Nicki Minaj Suffers Another “Wardrobe Malfunction” At Fashion Media Awards

- By Bossip Staff
Nicki Minaj Pink carpet arrivals for the Daily Front Row 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards, held at the Park Hyatt New York in New York, New York

Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Nicki Minaj Gets Cheeky At Fashion Row Daily Fashion Media Awards

Nicki Minaj looked stunning as she arrived at Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards held at the Park Hyatt New York Thursday night. Nicki wore an intricately beaded and fringed purple Pamella Roland gown with a color coordinating wet and wavy bob wig… BUTT she had another wardrobe malfunction.

Nicki Minaj Wardrobe Malfunction Pink carpet arrivals for the Daily Front Row 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards, held at the Park Hyatt New York in New York, New York

Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

Nicki’s team got busy fixing the booty reveal… And the rest of the night went off without a hitch. This is the second wardrobe malfunction in a week. Is Nicki taking too many risks with her fashion? Or is it all just part of a master plan to keep our attention?

Nicki Minaj purple lace Pink carpet arrivals for the Daily Front Row 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards, held at the Park Hyatt New York in New York, New York

Nicki Minaj stuns in revealing purple lace outfit to party in New York
PapCulture / SplashNews.com

At least Nicki managed to be on time for this red carpet.

According to Page Six reports, she almost missed the Fashion Week kick-off party Wednesday that we posted photos from:

“She walked in at exactly 10:58 p.m., and the party ended at 11!” said a spy. “When she walked in, the DJ stopped and turned on one of her songs” to acknowledge the rapper’s entrance, the fashion source told us.

Minaj greeted Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia and creative director Stephen Gan and stayed until “after the very end,” we’re told.

Hey, it takes time to be this fine riiiight?

Hit the flip for more photos from the event.

Kat Graham Pink carpet arrivals for the Daily Front Row 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards, held at the Park Hyatt New York in New York, New York

Richard Buxo / SplashNews.com

Besides Nicki, other notables at the event included Kat Graham, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Taylor Hill…

Karrueche Tran Pink carpet arrivals for the Daily Front Row 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards, held at the Park Hyatt New York in New York, New York

Richard Buxo / SplashNews.com

Karrueche Tran, Draya Michele, Priyanka Chopra…

Draya Michele Pink carpet arrivals for the Daily Front Row 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards, held at the Park Hyatt New York in New York, New York

Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Draya Michele Pink carpet arrivals for the Daily Front Row 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards, held at the Park Hyatt New York in New York, New York

Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Winnie Harlow Pink carpet arrivals for the Daily Front Row 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards, held at the Park Hyatt New York in New York, New York

Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

And Winnie Harlow, who was awarded Breakthrough Model of the Year at the event (Nicki presented her with her award!!!).

View this post on Instagram

Congrats my love @winnieharlow

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

More photos on the flipside.

Nicki has definitely been feelin’ herself lately. Shout out to that new glam squad she’s been using.

View this post on Instagram

⚡️🎆🔮💜🦄⚡️

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Damn good riiiight?

