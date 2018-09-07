Cakes In The Wind: Nicki Minaj Suffers Another “Wardrobe Malfunction” At Fashion Media Awards

Nicki Minaj Gets Cheeky At Fashion Row Daily Fashion Media Awards

Nicki Minaj looked stunning as she arrived at Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards held at the Park Hyatt New York Thursday night. Nicki wore an intricately beaded and fringed purple Pamella Roland gown with a color coordinating wet and wavy bob wig… BUTT she had another wardrobe malfunction.

Nicki’s team got busy fixing the booty reveal… And the rest of the night went off without a hitch. This is the second wardrobe malfunction in a week. Is Nicki taking too many risks with her fashion? Or is it all just part of a master plan to keep our attention?

At least Nicki managed to be on time for this red carpet.

According to Page Six reports, she almost missed the Fashion Week kick-off party Wednesday that we posted photos from:

“She walked in at exactly 10:58 p.m., and the party ended at 11!” said a spy. “When she walked in, the DJ stopped and turned on one of her songs” to acknowledge the rapper’s entrance, the fashion source told us. Minaj greeted Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia and creative director Stephen Gan and stayed until “after the very end,” we’re told.

Hey, it takes time to be this fine riiiight?

Besides Nicki, other notables at the event included Kat Graham, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Taylor Hill…

Karrueche Tran, Draya Michele, Priyanka Chopra…

And Winnie Harlow, who was awarded Breakthrough Model of the Year at the event (Nicki presented her with her award!!!).

