Party With Bardi: Cardi B Kicks It With Lil Sis Hennessy Carolina And Hubby Offset At Jeremy Scott Show

Cardi B Attends Jeremy Scott Show In NYC With Sister And Husband

It was a family affair for Cardi B at the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2019 NYFW show Thursday. Cardi attended the show and after-party with her sister Hennessy Carolina, husband Offset and fellow Migos member Quavo (also a relative, he’s Offset’s cousin let’s not forget). Cardi B wore a striking leopard print suit set with a black bustier. We love this chic bob on her too! You likey?

Meanwhile Cardi’s sis Hennessy rocked a colorful head to toe Jeremy Scott look as well, which was complemented by her bright red hair. The sisters looked to have had a ball and the whole gang headed over to the afterparty after the show.

Other celebs in attendance included Paris Hilton and Kali Uchis.

Check out more photos below.

Hit the flip for more from social