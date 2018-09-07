Stick Talk: Safaree Drops Girthy New Anaconda Anthem For All The Freaky Ladies “BDE” [Audio]
- By Bossip Staff
Safaree Releases New Song “BDE”
Safaree has tried his hand at making a hit record several times over, but he might just have one this time lol.
Ever since we reported that Nicki Mianj’s Twitter rant about Safaree’s low-hanging fruit lead to a million-dollar sex toy deal, talk of the rapper’s third leg has become a big topic in the mouths of women all over social media.
Safaree is taking advantage of his meaty moment and today we get a new record topically entitled “BDE”.
Ladies, you bangin’ this? You pumpin’ it real loud?? You wanna get your hands on this???