Stick Talk: Safaree Drops Girthy New Anaconda Anthem For All The Freaky Ladies “BDE” [Audio]

Safaree Releases New Song “BDE”

Safaree has tried his hand at making a hit record several times over, but he might just have one this time lol.

Ever since we reported that Nicki Mianj’s Twitter rant about Safaree’s low-hanging fruit lead to a million-dollar sex toy deal, talk of the rapper’s third leg has become a big topic in the mouths of women all over social media.

Safaree is taking advantage of his meaty moment and today we get a new record topically entitled “BDE”.

Ladies, you bangin’ this? You pumpin’ it real loud?? You wanna get your hands on this???