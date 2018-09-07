Always Making Moves: Childish Gambino Is The Newest Brand Co-Creator For Adidas

Childish Gambino & Adidas Are Just Getting Started

Childish Gambino just released a new animated short for Adidas Originals, but fans will be happy to hear that’s just the beginning of an extensive creative partnership between the artist and athletic brand.

On Tuesday (September 4), the company announced that Donald Glover will now serve as a Brand Co-Creator.

“With this partnership, we want to challenge the parameters of a conventional brand collaboration – cutting through the indiscriminate noise of contemporary culture to create something special,” said Jenny Pham, the brand’s senior director of global brand marketing and communications, in a press release.

Glover is going to be collaborating with Adidas Originals on creative projects, footwear, and apparel, according to details throughout the release. The first project, a short film titled “Donald Glover” released yesterday via Instagram, and functions as an epilogue to Gambino’s new music video for his track “Feels Like Summer.”

In the music video, an animated rendering of Gambino walks down a neighborhood street observing various rappers and personalities–including Kanye West, Michelle Obama, and Charlamagne Tha God–engaged in different summer activities before walking up to a house and stepping inside. The branded short picks up where the aforementioned visual lets off and shows the character indoors, taking off his shoes, and putting on a pair of Adidas sneakers.

The Grammy winner explained in the press release that he’s interested in the opportunity for some creative freedom. “I believe it’s important not to feel like ideas are bound by specific guidelines and Adidas Originals has given me the opportunity to create on my own terms,” Gambino explained. “I’m looking forward to seeing what that leads to.”

With this news, Glover joins Kanye West and Pharrell Williams as the latest A-list artist to join the Adidas team. Kylie Jenner was also announced as a new brand ambassador for the three stripes earlier this week.