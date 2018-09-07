They’re Upset: Drake Disappoints Fans In The 6 By Canceling Toronto Film Festival Appearance

A representative for Drizzy gave an explanation for the last-minute cancelation to ET Canada. “Monsters and Men is a project very close to Drake’s heart but due to scheduling commitments on his current tour he, unfortunately, will not be unable to attend and introduce the film at TIFF,” the statement reads. “He wishes the film the utmost success and feels strongly about its ability to positively inspire dialogue.”

This film festival cancelation most definitely is not the first time Drake has left the people in his hometown hanging in recent months. The rapper postponed the first Toronto show of his Drake and the Three Migos Tour, later visiting an 11-year-old heart transplant patient in the hospital and admitting that he canceled the show to see her.

Although he missed out on the film festival, Aubrey is always the first to give props to his home town. When his performance in the 6 came back around two weeks ago, he praised his city for its diversity and ability to live harmoniously among one another.

“You see, tonight, we got 17,000 people inside one building from all races, from all places, and all we are doing is just listening to music, and smoking and drinking—and enjoying our lives. And I want you to know that that’s something that I learned right here in Toronto,” he said proudly.

Drake is on tour with Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo through November 17, when the Drake and the Three Migos Tour wraps up in Atlanta.