MORE Hilarious Remixes Of Colin Kaepernick’s Iconic Nike Campaign

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20

Hilarious Remixes Of Kap’s Internet-Shattering Nike Ad

Everyone’s OBSESSED with Colin Kaepernick’s iconic Nike Campaign that continues to inspire millions and fuel endless waves of hilarious remixes that get funnier (and pettier) by the day.

Peep MORE hilarious remixes of Kap’s iconic Nike campaign on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Why y’all do this to him? 😂😂 #Friday

    A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #nikememes #justdoit

    A post shared by Amanda (@missfrye78) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus