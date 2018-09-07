Enemies Are A Footstool: Geoffrey Owens Accepts Tyler Perry’s Offer, Appearing In 10 Episodes Of THIS Show…

It’s so funny how fast things can change…

Geoffrey Owens Accepts Role On “The Haves And The Have Nots”

Just last week a salty Trader Joe’s shopper was trying to shame former “Cosby Show” star Geoffrey Owens for his job at a supermarket. Since then, there has been an uproar of support for Owens. He’s even addressed the story, stating he;s fine and not to feel sorry for him.

Welp! As of next week, Geoffrey will be working in his passion again. The esteemed actor with be joining the cast of “The Haves And The Have Nots” according to TMZ.

Sources familiar with the deal tell us joining Tyler is exactly what Geoffrey will do. We’re told he’s going to appear on Perry’s hit, “The Haves and the Have Nots.” Even bigger … it’s not a one shot deal. We’re told he’ll have a recurring role and appear on 10 episodes. The show — on it’s 6th season — shoots in Atlanta, and we’re told Owens will fly there next week to begin filming.

Sis really tried to shame him, and even though he was already doing fine, now he’s being recognized for his talent. Interesting life lesson here.