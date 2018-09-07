Scarface’s Baby Mama Blasts Rapper For Turning His Back On Young Daughter (Exclusive)

Rapper Headed To Trial Over Not Paying $148 A Month Child Support

Scarface’s baby mama has ripped the rapper for turning his back on their daughter.

Lisa Varner said the Houston rapper has never seen their eight-year-old in person, is nearly $7,000 behind on his $148 a month child support and blames his mental health struggles on why he’s repeatedly failed to be a father to the girl.

“I’ve known him for 20 years, and I never thought I’d be one of those women,” Varner told us. “He is the epitome of a deadbeat.”

Varner said she and Scarface had a relationship while he was still married to his current wife, and when Varner found out she was pregnant, he begged her to have the child, who BOSSIP is not naming.

She said that the “On My Block” rapper initially paid her $800 a month in support for the girl, but stopped the payments when Varner pressed him to officially acknowledge that he was the child’s father. Varner said Scarface’s wife has said that she doesn’t want her family to have anything to do with the girl, and the mom’s push for Scarface to own up is to secure their daughter’s future.

“If anything happens, I want my daughter to be okay,” Varner said.

The mom sued Scarface for paternity and child support in 2011 and got a judgment ordering him to pay $148 a month in support plus $30 for medical expenses. The support amount was only supposed to be temporary while he got back on his feet, but he not only never tried to increase the support amount, and spottily paid it over the years, Varner said.

The pair are now set to head back to court next month over increasing the $148 a month support and the $6,728 arrears.