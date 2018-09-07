Hustle Gang: T.I. Signs A Deal With Epic Records, Drops 2 New Tracks With Meek Mill & Yo Gotti

T.I. Officially Signs A Deal With Epic Records

After a few years of independence while being off of a major label, T.I. is taking his Grand Hustle empire over to Epic Records.

On Friday, September 7, the label announced the signing of the Atlanta rapper, following up that news with the release of two new songs from the artist.

Tip’s first track on his new label is the Meek Mill-assisted “Jefe.” Over some production from Bangladesh, the two rappers are all about flexing with this one. T.I. raps, “Let me welcome you, get introduced to the king/Bentleys, Ferraris, brand new and they clean/So disappointed when ni***s talk s**t on their records, when you see ’em, don’t do anything.”

The following song is the Scott Storch-produced “Wraith,” where Tip enlists the help of Yo Gotti on a track that is extremely reminiscent of some classic T.I. music.

Along with the addition of the two new tracks, the Atlanta native also announced his long-awaited 10th studio album, Dime Trap, will finally be releasing later this year via Epic Records and Grand Hustle. Once it arrives, this will serve as Tip’s first full-length solo album since the release of his project Paperwork back in 2014.

After leaving Columbia Records in 2014 following the release of Paperwork, T.I. signed a distribution deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in 2016 and began releasing projects under the Grand Hustle and Roc Nation umbrella.

Though this record deal with Epic is all new, it’s not the first time Tip has joined forced with the label. Travis Scott has been signed to both Epic and Grand Hustle since 2013, forcing at least some sort of partnership between the two imprints these past few years. It’s only right Mr. Harris goes with a label he’s known for a while when it comes to inking a deal of his own.