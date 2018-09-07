People Ain’t S#!t: New Jersey Couple Scams Homeless Man Out Of $400,000, GoFundMe Will Make Him Whole

GoFundMe To Pay Homeless Man $400,000 For Stolen Donations

People ain’t s#!t. Periodt.

GoFundMe is vowing to pay a homeless man $400,000 after a New Jersey couple *allegedly* stole the life-changing coins from Mr. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

In 2017 Bobbitt came across Kate McClure, a stranded motorist with exactly zero gas in her car. A homeless Johnny Bobbit gave Kate’s *allegedly* trifling a$$ the only $20 he had to his name to help her get home.

The warm and fuzzies kicked in and Kate, along with her boyfriend Mark D’Amico, started a GoFundMe campaign to get a reward for Johnny. $400,000 later, Kate and Mark have their New Jersey home raided by police looking for evidence of fraud. What did they find you ask?

Cops found a brand new BMW, which they had towed away, along with several bags full of potential evidence of vacations other nouveau riche expenditures.

The couple’s lawyer claims they have already given Johnny $200,000, Johnny’s lawyers say he’s only received $75,000. Here’s what GoFundMe had to say:

“Johnny will be made whole, and we’re committing that he’ll get the balance of the funds that he has not yet received or benefited from. GoFundMe’s goal has always been to ensure Johnny gets [the] support he deserves,” said the statement, which was sent to reporters by Bobby Whithorne, director of North America communications for GoFundMe.

