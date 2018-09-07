Watch Juicy Clips From Vivica A. Fox’s Daytime Show ‘Face The Truth’ Premiering September 10!

Things Get Real

Vivica A. Fox is letting the truth pour out thanks to her new daytime show hitting the airs next week.

On Monday, September 10, Face The Truth will hit local station as a no-filter show addressing everyday people’s problems. On each episode, folks will present their problems, big or small, to a “Truth Team” panel. It will include Judge Mary Chrzanowski a.k.a. “Scary Mary,” clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Judy Ho, lawyer and advocate Areva Martin and model, life coach and single mom Rosie Mercado. Vivica will serve as the main host for the show.

The panel will offer their opinion on people’s problems, including topics such as dating, bad habits and parenting. Studio and at-home audiences will also get to weigh in by voting on who is right and who is wrong in a situation. Special guests and celebs will occasionally chime in on the fun as well.

“We are trying to change people’s lives for the better,” says Fox. “We have guests from all walks of life and we help them face the truth – straight up, no chaser.”

You can check out previews of the show below and search for air times here!