Clarence Thomas’ Wife Ginni Hires Woman Booted From Conservative Group Over “I Hate Blacks” Text Messages

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Virginia Hires Alleged Racist

Clarence Thomas isn’t exactly the poster child for civil rights, so perhaps we should not be surprised that his wife Virginia is the subject of a scathing exposé by Mediaite after hiring a conservative activist named Crystal Clanton who stepped down from a leadership position at the right-wing student group Turning Point USA last year being exposed for making racist comments.

Clanton’s racist comments were publicized after the New Yorker obtained screenshots of her text messages in which she wrote,

“I HATE BLACK PEOPLE. Like fu** them all . . . I hate blacks. End of story.”

Clanton told the magazine,

“I have no recollection of these messages and they do not reflect what I believe or who I am and the same was true when I was a teenager.”

Clanton held her position as TPUSA’s second-in-command for five years. She left late last year after the nonprofit learned of the text messages and the plans they would be used in a story, according to multiple Mediaite sources.

Following her departure from Turning Point, Clanton was hired to assist Thomas and even got a shot out for work she did on Thomas’ “Leadership Series” videos for the Daily Caller, including an interview with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Hotel, which took place about a month after the New Yorker published Clanton’s racist texts.

“A True Honor to have videoed Donald Trump, Jr. — a real class act — today at the Trump Hotel for my next video interview coming at Daily Caller this weekend!” Ginni Thomas posted on Facebook in January. “Hat Tip to Crystal Clanton (who makes every day better and more fun!) for snapping some pictures too of our interviewee, and Sean Moody, our videographer!”

According to Mediaite, since then, Clanton has traveled to numerous events with Ginni Thomas. Several sources with direct knowledge say Clanton attended this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference with Thomas. Additionally, Thomas and Clanton went to Dallas, Texas in June and paid a visit to TPUSA’s Young Women Leadership conference where the two posed for photos with activists and TPUSA staffers and advocated for the ultra-conservative Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to be the next Speaker of the House.

Ginni Thomas currently serves on TPUSA’s advisory board and spoke at the nonprofit’s Women’s Summit in 2017.

Clanton “always idolized Ginni,” one source told Mediaite. She flaunts her relationship with the Thomases to conservative friends as a way to prove that the New Yorker‘s publication of her racist text messages did not ruin her career, other sources said. In July, Clanton shared a photo on Instagram of herself, Thomas, and Ginni Thomas having a “great weekend” together.

Clanton even spent time with both of the Thomases at their home in Fairfax Station, VA and several sources tell Mediaite that Clanton regularly spends personal time at the couple’s house.

Clanton’s hateful comments are not limited just to black people either…

Numerous sources who worked with Clanton detailed how she would exchange racist remarks regularly with other TPUSA staffers — including Alana Mastrangelo, who currently works for the group, and Timox Prax, who was allegedly forced out of TPUSA this year over “bigoted” remarks — using Snapchat. One such message reviewed by Mediaite features a photo of a man who appears to be Arab and a caption written by Clanton that reads, “Just thinking about ways to do another 9/11.” (The source who provided Mediaite with the image requested it not be published to protect their anonymity.) To keep up with their “Snapstreaks” — a feature in the app that counts how many consecutive days two users have used the app to communicate with each other — Clanton, Prax, Mastrangelo, and others would often send similar anti-Muslim messages that included remarks like “a bacon a day keeps the Islams away” and “Ramadan bombathon,” as well as taking pictures of their heads wrapped in towels to mock head coverings commonly worn by Arabs, according to sources who received the messages.

Awful right. Clarence Thomas AND his wife should be ashamed… But apparently, Virginia Thomas’ shame knows no bounds.

According to Slate reports, Thomas has been a huge supporter of Donald Trump and even attacked Parkland survivors in social media posts that have since been deleted:

Since Trump took office, she has drifted toward the conservative fringe in support of the president and his agenda. Thomas has alleged that Barack Obama tried to rig the election by wiretapping Trump; accused Democrats of engaging in a “silent coup” funded by George Soros; and asserted that Robert Mueller will “fabricate whatever fake scandals [are] needed to take down Trump.” She has also shared memes attacking John McCain, Andrew McCabe, Charles Schumer, the Girl Scouts, the American Civil Liberties Union, and DACA beneficiaries. She has called Parkland survivor and gun safety advocate David Hogg “a special kind of stupid” and described Hogg and Emma González as “radicalized Democrats” who are “dangerous to the survival of our nation” because of their “total, shameless hypocrisy!” (Thomas later deleted that post.)

Just yuck… Clarence gotta lay next to THAT.