Phaedra Parks Speaks On Porsha Williams & RHOA On Bossip

Phaedra Parks recently answered some burning questions about RHOA. The mother/mortician/author turned “Braxton Family Values” star spoke on her ex-“Frick” Porsha Williams.

As previously reported there were rumors that the two reconciled after the season 9 RHOA Reunion because they posed for pictures together at a skating party.

According to Phaedra, while they’re not best friends anymore, they keep in contact…

“We never had any issues, we do communicate, we’re obviously cordial,” said Phaedra.

and she actually doesn’t miss anyone from RHOA.

“I don’t miss anyone, I don’t. I have no regrets, it was a great 8 years, all good things come to an end,” said the southern belle.

Hmmmmmmmm, looks like Phaedra’s moved on completely! Were you hoping to see her back on RHOA season 11???

Hit the flip for more Phaedra on Bossip!