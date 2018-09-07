Joseline Hernandez Says Stevie J Hasn’t Seen Their Daughter In Months

The Puerto Rican Princess was back as a guest this week on Bossip and weighed in on hot topics with the cast. Josline Hernandez took Bossip poolside at her Miami mansion where she flounced around in a bikini and introduced her friend Barbie.

Things got especially interesting however while talking about Offset allegedly forgetting to tattoo one of his children’s names on his body.

According to Joseline, the only thing the baby’s mother (who is not Cardi B) should be worried about is getting her child support payments on time—something she says she, unfortunately, can’t relate to.

Joseline told Bossip that Stevie J hasn’t seen their daughter Bonnie Bella in five months, not only that, Bonnie’s 100% a Hernandez and NOT a Jordan like her dad.

We previously reported that Stevie J and Joseline settled their custody and support battle with Stevie J agreeing to pay $1,000 a month.

Now it looks like the good guy’s got some explaining to do…

