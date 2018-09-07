Hate It Or Love It? Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh & Moët & Chandon Drop Limited Edition Champagne Bottles For NYFW

Designer Partnered With Champagne Brand To Launch Curated Bottle

Virgil Abloh is Louis Vuitton’s first artistic director of African descent – and now he’s making news with another first.

Abloh has collaborated with Moët & Chandon to redesign its iconic Nectar Imperial Rosé bottle. The partnership, “Moët & Chandon ℅ Virgil Abloh,” features custom bottles with Abloh’s trademark “Do Not Drop” lettering in an all-white design over the normally gold bottle.

The partnership is Abloh’s first collaboration with a liquor brand.

Kicking off New York Fashion Week, Abloh teased the new bottle design on his Instagram page Thursday.

The 750 ml bottles are priced at $59.99 and will be available beginning Oct. 15 in New York, Miami, LA, Atlanta and Chicago as well as Clos19.

What do you think of the new bottle?