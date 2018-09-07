Becky With The Good Bars: Anna Kendrick Spits A Flawless Version Of M.O.P.’s “Ante Up” On Ellen [Video]

Anna Kendrick Raps M.O.P.’s “Ante Up”

Anna Kendrick is someone we would describe as fairly talented, but it was previously inconceivable that she would be adept at reppin’ Brownsville, Brooklyn on a nationally televised media outlet.

That said, Anna went on Ellen and caught a BODY spitting M.O.P.’s seminal work “Ante Up”.

Who ever thought that hip-hop would take it THIS far?

