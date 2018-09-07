Amara La Negra Hosts Naturally Curly’s “Texture On The Runway” At New York Fashion Week

- By Bossip Staff
Amara La Negra

Amara La Negra, Photo by Jordan Edwards @jordanephotos

Naturally Curly’s Annual NYFW Show Celebrates All Things Hair

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s” Amara La Negra kicked off New York Fashion Week with a catwalk show that celebrated the beauty and versatility of black hair.

The annual “Texture On The Runway” show, powered by Sally Beauty, showcased natural hair looks like coiffed afros, ornate headdresses, and dreadlocks that were transformed into sculpture.

Photo by Jordan Edwards @jordanephotos

Hair care brands including Cantu, Carol’s Daughter, Shea Moisture, Mielle Cosmetics and The Mane Choice participated in Thursday night’s show at Gotham Hall in midtown, where models sashayed down the catwalk in body paint, carrying babies, wearing bold patterns and even a second line wedding scene.

Photo by Jordan Edwards @jordanephotos

Amara La Negra – who sported fake butterflies in her afro – also encouraged attendees to love themselves and their hair. Later, the singer and reality star closed the show with a performance.

Amara La Negra

Photo by Jordan Edwards @jordanephotos

Hit the flip for more looks from the show:

