Eesh: Azealia Banks Allegedly Threatened To Spit On DC Young Fly Over ‘Wild ‘N Out’

Nick Cannon is starting to get more and more candid about Azealia Banks‘ controversial appearance on Wild ‘n Out.

The “Anna Wintour” rapper notoriously had a bad experience on the show, accusing the cast of anti-Blackness and she broke down in tears off-camera.

Nick responded to Banks’ testimony in a measured Instagram post, but now he’s detailing his side of the incident even more on VladTV. He said Azealia entered full-on rage mode backstage during the taping of the show, allegedly calling people “fa**ot” and threatening to spit on DC Young Fly.

The ironic things is, after she let off some steam, Nick said she left the show in good spirits. This is why her public dragging of the show afterwards was a surprise to Nick. Watch him give his take of the incident below.