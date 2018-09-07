Kim Kardashian’s Prank Series ‘You Kiddin’ Me?!’ Premieres Later This Month

Kim Kardashian’s Prank Show Is Premiering Later This Month

Kim Kardashian’s upcoming weekly prank show for Facebook Watch will premiere on its recently-launched show page Saturday, September 22.

You Kiddin’ Me?! is coming to us later this month with a celebrity guest line-up that includes the Kardashian-Jenners, Zoe Saldana and Lisa Rinna, among many others.

Executive produced by Kardashian and produced by Lionsgate, the series features celebrities and their families as they pull pranks on the public, sometimes getting into some embarrassing situations themselves, as well. The celebrities are instructed by their families, via earpieces, on what to say and do while out in public interacting with fans.

The first season of You Kiddin’ Me?! includes a guest line-up that features Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian, along with the families of Zoe Saldana, T.I., Lisa Rinna, Gabriel Iglesias, and WWE superstars Daniel Bryan & The Bella Twins.

All episodes, clips and other content will be located on its Facebook Watch show page exclusively. Beginning with the series launch on Sept. 22, episodes will continue to be released on Saturdays at 12 pm PT.