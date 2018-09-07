Exclusive Clip: Marley Waters Teams Up With Adult Star Moriah Mills For “Flex Ya” [VIDEO]

New Marley Waters Video Features Moriah Mills In Her Debut As Morah Love

It looks like Kanye West isn’t the only producer dabbling in the adult film world. Marley Waters just premiered his new video for “Flex Ya” and the single and video feature adult film star Moriah Mills… But our sources tell us Moriah is readying her retirement from the adult film industry in order to pursue other facets of entertainment — namely music & television!

Watch the video below:

Blending sounds from hip-hop, trap, EDM and tropical island sounds give Marley Waters superpowers to create hits like “2 On” with Tinashe and “We Can” with Kranium & Tory

Lanez. With what seems effortless, he’s able to captivate listeners through crafting

soundscapes from around the world. Friday September 7th, Marley releases the music video to his newest single, “Flex Ya” – an uptempo, modern dancehall track that infuses Island with pop melodies that make listeners feelready to hit some place warm during the coming holiday months. The action filled short film based on the motion picture “Oceans 8”, incorporating enough thrill and plot twists to keep the viewers engaged as it showcases all of his talents onscreen.

What did you think of the video?

Moriah posted a clip on her IG and the comments are a mess! Someone actually said the clip was a really long intro to an adult film… SMH. It should be interesting to see how her transition into mainstream entertainment goes. Let’s not forget Mills did end up ranking #1 in the adult world after only ten months int he industry. She’s used to being on top of her game!

What do you think of all these lines blurring?

Hit the flip for Marley’s previous release “Onto You” which is the prequel to the new “Flex Ya” visual.