Hate It Or Love It?! An Ol’ Dirty Bastard Biopic Is Officially In The Works

A Biopic Based On The Life Of ODB Is In The Works

Wu Tang Clan’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard has been at the top of the list for his own biopic for a while now, and it looks like fans are finally getting the story telling he deserves.

After heavy discussion from Wu Tang members–namely, RZA–leading discussions about the possibility in 2016, we’ve seen silence regarding a possible movie based on the late rapper’s life more recently. But the Hollywood Reporter has confirmed on Friday that Sony’s Columbia Pictures have now officially begun development on an ODB biopic.

RZA is attached to produce the currently untitled project, but any further details remain pretty scarce. A search for a possible director has begun, but as of now, has not yet been chosen or announced. Back in 2016, RZA revealed that he turned down the chance to direct said film, explaining that he’d rather be involved in another, less substantial way.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s life, outside of his career in music, is most definitely one to be chronicled. His FBI file was released to the public in 2012, which detailed his connections to numerous murders and as a possible shootout with the NYPD. The rapper also reportedly suffered from schizophrenia throughout his life. He passed away of an accidental drug overdose in 2004 after collapsing at RZA’s recording studio in New York City.