Rest In Peace: Mac Miller Dead At Age 26 From Apparent Overdose

Mac Miller Dies Of Overdose At Age 26

Mac Miller has died from an apparent overdose according to a TMZ report.

Miller recently released an album called Swimming which contained a song called “Self Care” that addressed many of the things that Mac was battling including depression and addiction.

But mental health and drug usage was never a topic that Mac shied away from. Peep the lyrics from another song song entitled “Brand Name”:

To everyone who sell me drugs

Don’t mix it with that bulls**t, I’m hoping not to join the twenty seven club



Authorities say that Mac was found by a friend inside his San Fernando Valley home around noon today. He was pronounced dead immediately.

Over the next couple of days there will be lots of people trying to blame this on Ariana Grande or attach her to Mac’s death in some way. That is wrong and completely out of pocket.

Rest in peace, Mac Miller. Prayers for your family and loved ones. The hip-hop community is in mourning, but the outpouring of love and respect for Mac is a testament to how many lives he touched.

