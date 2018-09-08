Barbie Fade: Cardi B Tosses Her Bloody Shoes At Nicki Minaj At Fashion Week Party, Leaves With A Knot On Her Head

Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Get Into A Fist Fight At Fashion Week Party

Welp, the lady-rap beef between Nicki and Cardi has finally come to a head.

Multiple witnesses on the red carpet of the Harper’s Bazaar Icon Party during NY Fashion Week claim that Nicki and Cardi got into a physical altercation while taking their turns in front of the step and repeat. One present party even caught a video (albeit a bit of a tricky angle) of the fisticuffs in action.

CARDI B AND NICKI MINAJ JUST FOUGHT RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME HOLY SHITTTTTTT — Mihaela (@mihaeladxl) September 8, 2018

CARDI B AND NICKI MINAJ FIGHT pic.twitter.com/Y3vDRmBwMq — Mihaela (@mihaeladxl) September 8, 2018

I KNOW THE VIDEO IS BAD I WASNT SUPPOSED TO BE RECORDING – BUT JUST WAIT SOMEONE WILL POST A BETTER ONE — Mihaela (@mihaeladxl) September 8, 2018

Another angle, this one without sound:

Allegedly Cardi B & Nicki Fight at the Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party Tonight pic.twitter.com/yE4MPnAjZM — PowerStarLive (@PowerStarLive) September 8, 2018

According to TMZ, Cardi aggressively approached Nicki and her entourage and even initiated the physical violence at Nicki, allegedly tossing her shoe at her rival rapper’s head:

We’re told Cardi said, “Let me tell you something” … as she lunged toward Nicki, but security stopped her inches from contact. But, Cardi wasn’t done … she pulled off her shoe and threw it at her enemy … missing her target. As for Nicki … we’re told cool as a cucumber. She didn’t even flinch. Cardi was escorted out by security, and she left the building with one shoe on her foot.

But what tipped the rapper off? Another camera angle catches Cardi claiming that Nicki and her people had something sideways to say about her baby girl Kulture:

THEY WAS TALKING ABOUT HER cardi daughter ! pic.twitter.com/SkE9gsPdUL — Sade🌸 (@_obeyydeja) September 8, 2018

Also, where Cardi lost a shoe she gained a fresh knot above her left eye. So clearly SOMEONE hit her back. While a few believe it was Nicki, some witnesses on Twitter are claiming that Rah Ali stepped in to defend Nicki, while she remained glammed up, tucked in place, and inside the venue relatively unscathed.

Hit the flip for a word from Cardi about why Nicki caught the hands this evening, and a closer look at the rapper getting carted off with fresh facial bruises but looking pretty triumphant overall…

