Fast Fists And The Furious: Everything You Need To Know About Rah Ali — Nicki Minaj’s Allegedly Ill-Tempered BFF
Who Is Rah Ali???
After Nicki and Cardi B’s fashion WEAK fight, the internet is wondering “who is Rah Ali????” Rah Ali was at least present during Barbie and Bardi’s kerfuffle, but there are mixed reports on what her actual role was in the altercation.
Welp, BOSSIP is here to fill in the gaps! Here’s a list of EVERYTHING you need to know about Rah Ali, Nicki’s allegedly quick handed BFF. Hit the flip to begin!
She used be friends with Remy Ma.
Remy and Rah Ahi appeared on “Love and Hip Hop” together. While Rah helped planned Remy’s wedding, the two bumped heads. Of the friendship, Rah wrote in a post, “I want people to know what they watched unfold was in no way staged or scripted and that I truly felt betrayed by Remy at that time…The inseparable bond that once was ended a long time ago.”
During Remy’s beef with Nicki, Rah Ali allegedly flipped sides.
Although at the time she claimed she always was Nicki’s “friend”. Rumors swirled, Rah reached out to Nicki to sting Remy during their beef.
Rah Ali got into TWO fights with Black Ink’s Sky.
First these two popped off on tv, then they fought at a Diddy party. All of this started on instagram.
Rah Ali has a criminal past…
Rah was convicted of attempted larceny in 2005 for not paying a hotel bill. She was sentenced to probation. She also faced charges, which were dropped, for allegedly slashing a bouncer’s face with a razor blade during a nightclub fight in 2011.
View this post on Instagram
You are an honorable man. One of principle and character that can never be questioned. When I stand beside you and hear you speak, I feel honored. Words can’t begin to express my gratitude and appreciation for you being an amazing man and provider each and every day. Thank you for all that you do. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in life. Happy anniversary to my best friend. 7/27
She married to this mystery man…
Rah Ali has a shoe business, called “The Stiletto Grouphttps://www.instagram.com/p/Bkb0eZIHLte/?hl=en&taken-by=rah_ali”.
More photos of Rah, after the flip.