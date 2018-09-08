Fast Fists And The Furious: Everything You Need To Know About Rah Ali — Nicki Minaj’s Allegedly Ill-Tempered BFF

1 of 15 ❯ ❮

Who Is Rah Ali??? After Nicki and Cardi B's fashion WEAK fight, the internet is wondering "who is Rah Ali????" Rah Ali was at least present during Barbie and Bardi's kerfuffle, but there are mixed reports on what her actual role was in the altercation. Welp, BOSSIP is here to fill in the gaps! Here's a list of EVERYTHING you need to know about Rah Ali, Nicki's allegedly quick handed BFF.

She used be friends with Remy Ma. Remy and Rah Ahi appeared on “Love and Hip Hop” together. While Rah helped planned Remy’s wedding, the two bumped heads. Of the friendship, Rah wrote in a post, “I want people to know what they watched unfold was in no way staged or scripted and that I truly felt betrayed by Remy at that time…The inseparable bond that once was ended a long time ago.”

Rah Ali has a criminal past… Rah was convicted of attempted larceny in 2005 for not paying a hotel bill. She was sentenced to probation. She also faced charges, which were dropped, for allegedly slashing a bouncer’s face with a razor blade during a nightclub fight in 2011. Let the record show pic.twitter.com/SRErJvC94V — tommie (@BoneyStarks) September 8, 2018