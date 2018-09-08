Knot The One: Here’s Why Fans Think Cardi B Allegedly Threw Fists And Soles At Nicki Minaj — Was It THIS Tweet About Kulture???

Cardi B Attacked Nicki Minaj Over THIS Tweet???

Whew chile!! All everyone is talking about is the fight involving Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Cardi B has already addressed the altercation in an IG post, stating she “let a lot of sh*t slide” when it came to Nicki. Now folks are backtracking, and piecing together clues as to WHY it really came to this.

What did Cardi B see that set her off like this??? Apparently folks think it was a tweet Nicki Minaj liked that called Cardi B a “BAD MOTHER”. Someone criticizes Cardi B for supporting accused rapist, Kodak Black on twitter. The tweet reads:

The message she is sending as a mother to a baby girl by supporting a rapist is unsettling & uncomfortable to me.

The tweet in question has since been deleted, but a user on twitter screenshotted it just in time, showing Nicki DID in fact favorite the tweet.

If you listen closely Cardi is saying "Like some shit about my daughter again". Apparently, Nicki Minaj liked a tweet that implied Cardi was a bad mother for welcoming Kodak home. You don't come for people's motherhood or kids without a fade getting ran on you. This was justified pic.twitter.com/2FebjvGXv3 — 🌺Naomi (@bellegrossier) September 8, 2018

YIkes! Do you think this tweet was GOOD reason to lay hands and shoes on someone? Nicki Has yet to comment on the fight…