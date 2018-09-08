Jesus Take The ATM Card: NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Sues Former Accountant For Allegedly Stealing $77 Million From Him

Kevin Garnett Says Former Accountant Allegedly Stole $77 Million

Kevin Garnett is suing his former accountant and his firm for allegedly helping his wealth manager steal $77 million from him.

According to the Star Tribune the federal malpractice lawsuit alleges Michael Wertheim and Welenken CPAs helped Charles Banks IV defraud Garnett through businesses in which Garnett and Banks shared an interest.The lawsuit also states that Wertheim “possessed actual knowledge that Banks was helping himself to millions of dollars of Garnett’s money and did nothing about it” also, “Banks intentionally … looted Garnett of his earnings and assets for many years, including the many years that Welenken and Wertheim provided accounting services to Garnett and his business interests.”

Strangely Banks was not named as a defendant in the suit. Banks was sentenced last year to four years in federal prison for defrauding retired San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan, of millions of dollars as well.