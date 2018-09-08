Business Is Booming: Nike Online Sales Up 31% After Colin Kaepernick Campaign

Nike Sales Reportedly Up 31% Online After Colin Kaepernick Campaign

For everyone that’s burning their Nike’s, it seems like two more people are buying them.

After Nike featured Colin Kaepernick in the company’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” ad campaign, many speculated that brand would take a huge hit amid the nationwide backlash from middle America after the iconic brand sided with Kaerpernick.

According to Market Watch Nike shares initially dipped after the Kaepernick campaign was announced but then spiked significantly. “Online sales actually grew 31% from the Sunday of Labor Day weekend through Tuesday, as compared with a 17% gain recorded for the same period of 2017, according to San Francisco–based Edison Trends.”

This spike led Nike to go all out and purchase a primetime slot during the NFL season opener to debut its controversial “Dream Crazy” ad staring Kaepernick along with a few other brand athletes.