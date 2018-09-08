Please Have A Bee Allergy: George Zimmerman Threatens To Feed “Broke Whore” Beyoncé And “B!t¢#” Jay-Z To Alligators

George Zimmerman Threatens To Kill Beyonce And Jay-Z

Beyoncé is a “broke whore” and Jay-Z is a “b!t¢h” according to text messages that George Zimmerman sent to private investigator Dennis Warren while researching participants for Jay’s Trayvon Martin docuseries according to The Blast.

The texts will be shared on the finale of “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story”:

Oh yea and tell Jay-Z he’s a b!t¢h and his wife is a broke whore

If I see either of them in my life, they’ll find themselves inside a 13 foot gator

This fake tough guy routine is Zimmerman’s M.O. He sent similar texts to another “Rest In Power” executive producer Michael Gasparro. Zimmerman texted Gasparro his own address and told him that the mafia was coming for him and his family.

The finale of this heartbreaking series airs Monday night at 10 PM on BET.