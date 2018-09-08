Porsha Wept: Kandi Burruss Has Turned That Awful “Sex Dungeon” Rumor Into REAL Dollars [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Kandi Brings “The Dungeon” To Life
Remember when Porsha from ‘The Real Housewive of Atlanta” started a rumor about Kandi and Todd “drugging” her in their sex dungeon??? Well Kandi has a great sense of humor and business. She’s turning it into her own event in Atlanta.
“The Dungeon” is going down in October and all are invited to buy tickets. Will you be attending?
View this post on Instagram
I decided to make the dungeon come to life for One Night Only on Oct. 12th in Atlanta & Im inviting everybody!!! It’s a Burlesque show/Dungeon Party. Tickets are limited so GET THEM NOW at KandiOnline.com! There’s a cash prize for best costume so be creative! 😜🔥💋 #WelcomeToTheDungeon #MyEventsAreAlwaysLitSoMakeSureYouAreThere #FreakyFriday 🎥: @theshaywest