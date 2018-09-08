Porsha Wept: Kandi Burruss Has Turned That Awful “Sex Dungeon” Rumor Into REAL Dollars [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Picture by: SplashNews.com

Kandi Brings “The Dungeon” To Life

Remember when Porsha from ‘The Real Housewive of Atlanta” started a rumor about Kandi and Todd “drugging” her in their sex dungeon??? Well Kandi has a great sense of humor and business. She’s turning it into her own event in Atlanta.

“The Dungeon” is going down in October and all are invited to buy tickets. Will you be attending?

