Winnie Winning! Winnie Harlow Will Strut Her Stuff On The Victoria’s Secret Catwalk

Winnie Harlow Booked For Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Looks like Winnie Harlow is getting a set of wings!

Wiz’s lady was spotted at a casting call for Victoria’s Secret angels earlier this week, and it turns out that she quite impressed the selection committee, because her reps confirm that she will indeed make her debut on the lingerie runway later this year.

As her rep told Page Six:

“We could not be more thrilled and proud of her.”

Nice! Are you looking foward to seeing Winnie’s unique melanin hit the runway in some of VC’s sexiest attire?

Getty