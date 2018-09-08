Let’s Find Out And See: Peep The Best View Of Cardi B Getting At Nicki Minaj During Bazaar Icons Party [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Fight Caught On Camera

It was just a matter of time before we got a good look at the fracas that broke out last night between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj at Harper’s Bazaar #BazaarIcons party in NYC.

While we’ve never seen a red carpet so devoid of light in all our years of covering events, someone did manage to get a very good angle of all the shenanigans via TMZ.

Thoughts?

