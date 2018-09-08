Van Jones And Wife Jana Carter File For Divorce After 13 Years Of Marriage

Van Jones And Jana Carter Are Splitting Up

After almost 13 years of marriage, CNN commentator Van Jones and his wife, Jana Carter, are calling it quits.

Carter filed for divorce on Friday in a Los Angeles County Court, and according to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple have been separated since May.

Jones, 49, and Carter share two young sons together. The couple got married in 2005.

The soon-to-be-divorced couple issued a joint statement, in which they said the following: “Though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much. We will continue raising our kids together, running our businesses together and supporting each other’s growth. There is no beef or drama — just evolution.”