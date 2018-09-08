Drugs Are Bad M’Kay: ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jorge Nava Gets 2.5 Years In Prison For Weed Bust

90 Day Fiancé Star Gets Sentencing For Drug Bust

90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava, who was arrested with almost 300 pounds of weed in his car, has just received his sentencing for the incident…and he is not happy with the results.

Nava told TMZ prior to his court date that his lawyer was able to get his class 2 felony charge and the possibility of 24 years behind bars reduced to a class 4 felony, but it looks like his plea deal still won’t keep Jorge out of prison–he has officially been sentenced to 2 and a half years.

Though the sentencing is a lot better than it could have been, Jorge still thinks it is still way too harsh, considering marijuana is legal in some states and legal for medicinal purposes in Arizona, where he was busted.

That may be true, but Nava was busted for allegedly trying to sell 293 pounds of weed–which is obviously vastly different than anything for medicinal or personal use.

His lawyer, Brad Rideout, tells TMZ that the judge handed down the max sentence under the plea agreement due to the large amount of marijuana and Jorge’s prior record. According to the publication, after Jorge serves his time, he’ll get up to 5 months parole.

Throughout it all, however, it looks like Nava and his wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, are doing great. He tells the publication that she’s been very supportive of him throughout his case, and in the Youtube video made by the couple, they reveal that Anfisa was the one to bail him out of jail in the first place.

The couple’s relationship on 90 Day Fiancé generally seems anything but positive–but maybe that’s only the case when cameras are around…or maybe Arkhipchenko is just happy for some time to herself while her husband serves his time.