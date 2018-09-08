Joe Budden Says New TV Show “State Of The Culture” Will Be Nothing Like His Controversial “Joe Budden Podcast” (Exclusive)

“State Of The Culture” Premieres Sept. 10 At 5 P.M. On Revolt.com & At 10 P.M. Sept 11 on Revolt TV

Joe Budden says his new cable talk show will be like night and day compared to his racy online show “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

The host, who caused a stir earlier this summer when he said on the podcast that drug abuse could be the source of Nicki Minaj’s recent Twitter antics, is making his foray into talk TV. He’ll join co-hosts Remy Ma and Scottie Beam for a new show “State of the Culture,” where they’ll break down the pop culture news of the day.

“We try to go a little bit deeper,” Joe told us. “We just try to cover every nook and cranny, and hopefully we can execute on that.”

And Budden said the new show, which premieres next week on Revolt, will be nothing like the podcast that bears his name.

“My podcast is about absolutely nothing,” Budden said. “My podcast is about me and my friends bringing our group chat alive. There’s not very much structure. We just sit down and shoot the sh*t like friends. Our dynamic (on “State of the Culture”) is going to be very different from me and my friends.”

The “Love & Hip Hop: New York” alum, who shares a baby son with former co-star Cyn Santana, said he’s excited to work with Beam and Remy and hopes viewers will learn something from the show every day.

“I don’t just want it to be entertaining,” he said. “I want it to be enlightening as well, and every show should deliver on that front.”